Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Essential Props Realty
Essential Props Realty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting EPRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.09% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Essential Props Realty downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Essential Props Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Essential Props Realty was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Essential Props Realty (EPRT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $31.00 to $26.00. The current price Essential Props Realty (EPRT) is trading at is $22.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.