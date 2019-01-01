ñol

EPAM Sys
(NYSE:EPAM)
339.97
17.11[5.30%]
At close: May 27
340.35
0.3800[0.11%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low323 - 343.2
52 Week High/Low168.59 - 725.4
Open / Close323.02 / 340.35
Float / Outstanding42.7M / 57.2M
Vol / Avg.829.5K / 1.5M
Mkt Cap19.4B
P/E43.58
50d Avg. Price299.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.58
Total Float42.7M

EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPAM Sys reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$2.490

Quarterly Revenue

$1.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.2B

Earnings Recap

 

EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EPAM Sys beat estimated earnings by 43.1%, reporting an EPS of $2.49 versus an estimate of $1.74.

Revenue was up $391.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EPAM Sys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.51 2.22 1.93 1.68
EPS Actual 2.76 2.42 2.05 1.81
Revenue Estimate 1.08B 964.12M 860.36M 763.88M
Revenue Actual 1.11B 988.54M 881.37M 780.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EPAM Sys Questions & Answers

Q
When is EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) reporting earnings?
A

EPAM Sys (EPAM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.80, which missed the estimate of $0.81.

Q
What were EPAM Sys’s (NYSE:EPAM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $349M, which beat the estimate of $341.6M.

