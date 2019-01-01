EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EPAM Sys beat estimated earnings by 43.1%, reporting an EPS of $2.49 versus an estimate of $1.74.

Revenue was up $391.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EPAM Sys's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.51 2.22 1.93 1.68 EPS Actual 2.76 2.42 2.05 1.81 Revenue Estimate 1.08B 964.12M 860.36M 763.88M Revenue Actual 1.11B 988.54M 881.37M 780.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.