EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for EPAM Sys (NYSE: EPAM) was reported by Susquehanna on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $370.00 expecting EPAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.83% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for EPAM Sys (NYSE: EPAM) was provided by Susquehanna, and EPAM Sys upgraded their positive rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of EPAM Sys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for EPAM Sys was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest EPAM Sys (EPAM) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $370.00. The current price EPAM Sys (EPAM) is trading at is $339.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
