Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:16 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enova International beat estimated earnings by 6.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.57.

Revenue was up $126.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 6.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enova International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.18 1.11 1.34 1.28 EPS Actual 1.61 1.50 2.26 2.20 Revenue Estimate 347.86M 286.11M 267.78M 268.18M Revenue Actual 363.61M 320.16M 264.72M 259.44M

