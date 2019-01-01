ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Energizer Holdings
(NYSE:ENR)
31.02
0.55[1.81%]
At close: May 27
31.02
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low30.74 - 31.08
52 Week High/Low29.01 - 46.69
Open / Close30.94 / 31.02
Float / Outstanding49.6M / 71.3M
Vol / Avg.504.1K / 698.5K
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E12.46
50d Avg. Price30.93
Div / Yield1.2/3.87%
Payout Ratio48.19
EPS0.27
Total Float49.6M

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Energizer Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$0.470

Quarterly Revenue

$685.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$685.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Energizer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $300.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energizer Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.94 0.73 0.67 0.60
EPS Actual 1.03 0.79 0.74 0.77
Revenue Estimate 809.51M 735.95M 659.39M 625.89M
Revenue Actual 846.30M 766.00M 721.80M 685.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Energizer Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Energizer Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) reporting earnings?
A

Energizer Holdings (ENR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Q
What were Energizer Holdings’s (NYSE:ENR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $372M, which missed the estimate of $390.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.