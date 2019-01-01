Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Energizer Holdings
Energizer Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) was reported by Citigroup on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting ENR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.05% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) was provided by Citigroup, and Energizer Holdings maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Energizer Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Energizer Holdings was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Energizer Holdings (ENR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $32.00 to $36.00. The current price Energizer Holdings (ENR) is trading at is $31.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
