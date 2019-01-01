EMCORE Corp is engaged in the manufacturing of sensors, lasers, and optical subsystems. The company operates in two segments: Aerospace & Defense and Broadband. It's Aerospace & Defense segment comprises of two product lines that are Navigation & Inertial Sensing and Defense Optoelectronic. The broadband segment includes CATV Lasers & Transmitters, Chip Devices, and Other products. The company operates in four geographical segments that include the United States and Canada, which is the key revenue generator; Asia; Europe; and Other.