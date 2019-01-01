QQQ
Range
3.83 - 4.01
Vol / Avg.
404.7K/474.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.8 - 10.87
Mkt Cap
143.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4
P/E
5.63
EPS
0.07
Shares
37.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
EMCORE Corp is engaged in the manufacturing of sensors, lasers, and optical subsystems. The company operates in two segments: Aerospace & Defense and Broadband. It's Aerospace & Defense segment comprises of two product lines that are Navigation & Inertial Sensing and Defense Optoelectronic. The broadband segment includes CATV Lasers & Transmitters, Chip Devices, and Other products. The company operates in four geographical segments that include the United States and Canada, which is the key revenue generator; Asia; Europe; and Other.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.140 -0.0300
REV42.160M42.236M76.000K
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.170 -0.0200
REV43.170M43.954M784.000K

Analyst Ratings

EMCORE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EMCORE (EMKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EMCORE's (EMKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EMCORE (EMKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) was reported by Lake Street on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting EMKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.19% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EMCORE (EMKR)?

A

The stock price for EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) is $3.84 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does EMCORE (EMKR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EMCORE.

Q

When is EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) reporting earnings?

A

EMCORE’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is EMCORE (EMKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EMCORE.

Q

What sector and industry does EMCORE (EMKR) operate in?

A

EMCORE is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.