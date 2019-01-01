EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$32.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$32.6M
Earnings History
EMCORE Questions & Answers
When is EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) reporting earnings?
EMCORE (EMKR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.14.
What were EMCORE’s (NASDAQ:EMKR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $31M, which beat the estimate of $30M.
