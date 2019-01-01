EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for EMCORE
EMCORE Questions & Answers
The latest price target for EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) was reported by Lake Street on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting EMKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) was provided by Lake Street, and EMCORE downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of EMCORE, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for EMCORE was filed on February 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest EMCORE (EMKR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $11.00 to $4.50. The current price EMCORE (EMKR) is trading at is $3.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
