This EMCOR Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. USA Rare Earth shares closed at $14.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. USA Rare Earth shares closed at $14.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. UBS analyst Avinatan Jaroslawicz initiated coverage on EMCOR Group, Inc. EME with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $570. EMCOR Group shares closed at $474.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $570. EMCOR Group shares closed at $474.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea initiated coverage on Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp OTF with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $15. Blue Owl Technology Finance shares closed at $16.56 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying EME stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Today's Best Finance Deals

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock