This EMCOR Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. USA Rare Earth shares closed at $14.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Avinatan Jaroslawicz initiated coverage on EMCOR Group, Inc. EME with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $570. EMCOR Group shares closed at $474.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea initiated coverage on Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp OTF with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $15. Blue Owl Technology Finance shares closed at $16.56 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

