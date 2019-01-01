QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
3M
3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
62.4M
Outstanding
Nexera Energy Inc is a Canada based company with oil-producing properties in Southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas. The company derives revenue from the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, of which key revenue is earned from the sale of crude oil.

Nexera Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Nexera Energy (EMBYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexera Energy (OTCPK: EMBYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nexera Energy's (EMBYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexera Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Nexera Energy (EMBYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexera Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexera Energy (EMBYF)?

A

The stock price for Nexera Energy (OTCPK: EMBYF) is $0.0484 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:37:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nexera Energy (EMBYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexera Energy.

Q

When is Nexera Energy (OTCPK:EMBYF) reporting earnings?

A

Nexera Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexera Energy (EMBYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexera Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexera Energy (EMBYF) operate in?

A

Nexera Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.