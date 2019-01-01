Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Callaway Golf beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $388.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 9.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Callaway Golf's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.28 0.09 0.01 0.14 EPS Actual -0.19 0.14 0.36 0.62 Revenue Estimate 703.02M 845.60M 744.06M 561.55M Revenue Actual 711.72M 856.46M 913.64M 651.62M

