Gavin Newsom Calls Deployment Of National Guard In Los Angeles 'Unlawful,' Says There Was No Problem Until Trump Got Involved: 'Serious Breach Of State Sovereignty'

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom called on President Donald Trump to rescind the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, arguing that it is a violation of the state’s sovereignty and only exacerbates tensions amid ongoing protests.

What Happened: Newsom’s request came after law enforcement officers in Los Angeles used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters in response to the Trump administration's decision to send federal troops into the city, reported the Associated Press.

The deployment, which included around 300 National Guard members, was part of Trump’s broader effort to crack down on immigration protests.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Newsom said, "I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command."

"We didn't have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they're actually needed," he continued, adding, "Rescind the order. Return control to California."

Earlier, Trump took to Truth Social and stated, "A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals," adding, "Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free."

Source: Truth Social

Why It's Important: The National Guard was deployed after two days of protests that started on Friday in downtown Los Angeles and expanded by Saturday to Paramount — a predominantly Latino community south of the city — and nearby Compton, the report noted, accoridng to the Press.

On Saturday, federal agents established a staging point near a Home Depot in Paramount. Protesters attempted to obstruct Border Patrol vehicles, with some throwing rocks and chunks of concrete.

In response, agents in riot gear used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and pepper balls to disperse the crowd.

Trump has defended the deployment, stating it was necessary due to what he described as Democratic leaders like Governor Newsom failing to control demonstrations aimed at immigration authorities, the report said.

This marked what appeared to be the first instance in decades where the National Guard was activated in a state without the governor’s approval.

The last such federal activation of the National Guard without a governor's consent occurred in 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent troops to protect civil rights marchers in Alabama, the report noted, citing Brennan Center for Justice.

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shuttertsock.com

