Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 18
EPS
$0.720
Quarterly Revenue
$360.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$356.5M
Earnings History
Equity Lifestyle Props Questions & Answers
When is Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) reporting earnings?
Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Equity Lifestyle Props’s (NYSE:ELS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $122M, which beat the estimate of $121.8M.
