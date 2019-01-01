Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Props
The latest price target for Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) was reported by Truist Securities on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $78.00 expecting ELS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.74% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) was provided by Truist Securities, and Equity Lifestyle Props initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Equity Lifestyle Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Equity Lifestyle Props was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $78.00. The current price Equity Lifestyle Props (ELS) is trading at is $77.43, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
