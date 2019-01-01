Electromed (AMEX:ELMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Electromed beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $1.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Electromed's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.03 0.05 EPS Actual 0.10 0.05 0.04 0.03 Revenue Estimate 9.69M 8.90M 9.59M 8.40M Revenue Actual 10.25M 10.00M 9.47M 8.79M

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.03 0.05 EPS Actual 0.10 0.05 0.04 0.03 Revenue Estimate 9.69M 8.90M 9.59M 8.40M Revenue Actual 10.25M 10.00M 9.47M 8.79M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.