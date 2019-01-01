Electromed (AMEX:ELMD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Electromed
Electromed Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on November 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting ELMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Electromed initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Electromed, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Electromed was filed on November 24, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 24, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Electromed (ELMD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Electromed (ELMD) is trading at is $11.40, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.