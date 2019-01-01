E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$34.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
E-Home Household Service Questions & Answers
When is E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) reporting earnings?
E-Home Household Service (EJH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for H2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were E-Home Household Service’s (NASDAQ:EJH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $34.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
