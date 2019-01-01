E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for E-Home Household Service
No Data
E-Home Household Service Questions & Answers
What is the target price for E-Home Household Service (EJH)?
There is no price target for E-Home Household Service
What is the most recent analyst rating for E-Home Household Service (EJH)?
There is no analyst for E-Home Household Service
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for E-Home Household Service (EJH)?
There is no next analyst rating for E-Home Household Service
Is the Analyst Rating E-Home Household Service (EJH) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for E-Home Household Service
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.