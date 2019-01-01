Endeavor Gr Hldgs (NYSE:EDR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Endeavor Gr Hldgs (NYSE:EDR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Endeavor Gr Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 30.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $404.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 6.93% increase in the share price the next day.

