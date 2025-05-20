D-Wave Quantum Stock Is Surging Tuesday: Here's Why

D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS shares are ripping higher in early trading Tuesday after the company announced the general availability of its most advanced quantum computer.

What Happened: Quantum computing company D-Wave announced the availability of its commercial-grade Advantage2 system, built to address real-world use cases in optimization, materials simulation and AI.

The company said customers can now access the Advantage2 system through its D-Wave’s Leap real-time quantum cloud service. Currently available in more than 40 countries, the system offers sub-second response times and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance to meet enterprise needs and security requirements. Advantage2 is also available for hyperscalers to purchase for on-premises ownership.

“Today marks a significant milestone not just for D-Wave, but for the quantum computing industry as a whole, as we bring to market our sixth-generation quantum computer, a system so powerful that it can solve hard problems outside the reach of one of the world’s largest exascale GPU-based classical supercomputers,” said Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave.

“It’s an engineering marvel, with substantial technical advancements that highlight D-Wave’s progress in scaling quantum technology to meet industry demands for growing computational processing power while maintaining energy efficiency.”

D-Wave said its latest quantum processor offers several advantages versus the prior generation, including increased qubit connectivity, higher energy scale and greater coherence. The system also enables coherent quantum annealing at scale and hybrid solver integration.

Related Link: Quantum Vs AI: Nvidia’s Next Big Bet Could Supercharge These 2 ETFs

How To Buy QBTS Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for D-Wave Quantum – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of D-Wave Quantum, which is trading at $13.15 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 7.6 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

QBTS Price Action: D-Wave Quantum shares are up nearly 975% over a one-year period. The quantum stock was up 19.5% at $15.73 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of D-Wave Quantum.