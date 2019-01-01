QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.67/5.01%
52 Wk
13.1 - 17.16
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
206.16
Open
-
P/E
42.49
EPS
121.33
Shares
183M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. which operates under the brand J-POWER, is a Japanese electric utility company involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of energy. The company operates a portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, nuclear, geothermal, and thermal power plants located primarily throughout Japan, but also elsewhere in Southeast Asia and North America. While most of Electric Power Development's power generating facilities are hydroelectric, the company's total electric power production can be divided fairly evenly between its thermal and hydroelectric sites. Electric Power Development generates almost all of its revenue from its electric utility operations, which primarily comprise the sale of energy from its thermal power plants.

Electric Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electric Power (EDRWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electric Power (OTCPK: EDRWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electric Power's (EDRWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electric Power.

Q

What is the target price for Electric Power (EDRWY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electric Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Electric Power (EDRWY)?

A

The stock price for Electric Power (OTCPK: EDRWY) is $13.42 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:35:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electric Power (EDRWY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Electric Power (OTCPK:EDRWY) reporting earnings?

A

Electric Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electric Power (EDRWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electric Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Electric Power (EDRWY) operate in?

A

Electric Power is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.