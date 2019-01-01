ñol

Editas Medicine
(NASDAQ:EDIT)
11.68
0.82[7.55%]
At close: May 27
11.75
0.0700[0.60%]
After Hours: 5:36PM EDT
Day High/Low10.7 - 11.75
52 Week High/Low9.71 - 73.03
Open / Close11.01 / 11.68
Float / Outstanding61.2M / 68.6M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap801.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.74
Total Float61.2M

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Editas Medicine reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$-0.740

Quarterly Revenue

$6.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Editas Medicine beat estimated earnings by 6.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.79.

Revenue was up $272.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 6.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Editas Medicine's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.82 -0.83 -0.75
EPS Actual -0.61 -0.57 -0.81 -0.86
Revenue Estimate 4.29M 4.78M 6.17M 5.14M
Revenue Actual 12.47M 6.20M 379.00K 6.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Editas Medicine Questions & Answers

Q
When is Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) reporting earnings?
A

Editas Medicine (EDIT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.65, which beat the estimate of $-0.71.

Q
What were Editas Medicine’s (NASDAQ:EDIT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.1M, which beat the estimate of $2.4M.

