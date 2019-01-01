Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Editas Medicine beat estimated earnings by 6.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.79.

Revenue was up $272.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 6.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Editas Medicine's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.82 -0.83 -0.75 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.57 -0.81 -0.86 Revenue Estimate 4.29M 4.78M 6.17M 5.14M Revenue Actual 12.47M 6.20M 379.00K 6.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.