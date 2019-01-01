Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting EDIT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -31.51% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Editas Medicine maintained their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Editas Medicine, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Editas Medicine was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Editas Medicine (EDIT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $8.00. The current price Editas Medicine (EDIT) is trading at is $11.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
