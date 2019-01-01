QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
ConnectOne Bancorp Inc is a holding company. The company through its holding provides banking services including lending, depository, and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. It is managed as one segment: a community bank. It generates revenue from net interest income.

ConnectOne Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOBP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ConnectOne Bancorp's (CNOBP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ConnectOne Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOBP)?

A

The stock price for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOBP) is $24.71 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOBP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ConnectOne Bancorp.

Q

When is ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP) reporting earnings?

A

ConnectOne Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ConnectOne Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOBP) operate in?

A

ConnectOne Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.