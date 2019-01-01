ñol

ECB Bancorp
(NASDAQ:ECBK)
$14.22
0.02[0.14%]
At close: Sep 13
$14.30
0.0800[0.56%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day Range14.11 - 14.2552 Wk Range13.82 - 14.35Open / Close14.15 / 14.22Float / Outstanding- / 9.2M
Vol / Avg.66.6K / 145KMkt Cap130.5MP/E31.6750d Avg. Price14.09
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.15

ECB Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:ECBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ECB Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 12

EPS

$0.150

Quarterly Revenue

$6.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$6.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ECB Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

ECB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) reporting earnings?
A

ECB Bancorp (ECBK) is scheduled to report earnings on November 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 12, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were ECB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:ECBK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

