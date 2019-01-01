ECB Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:ECBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 12
EPS
$0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$6.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$6.1M
Earnings History
ECB Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) reporting earnings?
ECB Bancorp (ECBK) is scheduled to report earnings on November 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 12, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were ECB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:ECBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
