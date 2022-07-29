Why Amazon Is Trading Higher By 12%: Here Are 23 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY rose 104.5% to $21.47 in pre-market trading.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 34.3% to $0.2850 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- ECB Bancorp, Inc. ECBK rose 34.1% to $18.90 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 40% on Thursday.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP rose 23.3% to $0.6455 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ lead drug ZYESAMI (aviptadil) for subgroup of patients with critical COVID-19 at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy, including remdesivir.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI rose 19.4% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
- CHW Acquisition Corporation CHWA rose 16.8% to $10.80 in pre-market trading. CHW Acquisition’s stockholders approved proposed merger transaction with Wag Labs, Inc.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN rose 12% to $136.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it expects-third quarter net sales to be in a range of $125 billion to $130 billion, up 13% to 17% year-over-year.
- MICT, Inc. MICT rose 10.5% to $0.6749 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT rose 9.9% to $18.40 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.. RVPH rose 8.9% to $0.9178 in pre-market trading.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT rose 8.7% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Thursday.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX rose 6.3% to $2.55 in pre-market trading. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares dropped around 27% on Thursday after the company announced pricing of an $85 million public offering and concurrent private placement.
- CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ shares rose 5.7% to $0.46 in pre-market trading. CarLotz is expected to release its Q2 results on August 8, 2022.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 5.4% to $0.42 in pre-market trading. Akebia Therapeutics is expected to release its Q2 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
- Apple Inc. APPL rose 2.3% to $161.03 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal year third-quarter, helped by strong iPhone and iPad sales.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Roku, Inc. ROKU shares fell 24.3% to $64.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected financial results for its second quarter and withdrew its full-year revenue growth guidance. Roku said it expects third-quarter revenue to increase about 3% year-over-year to $700 million.
- DexCom, Inc. DXCM fell 15.5% to $73.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA fell 13.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after the company cut Q3 revenue guidance. Avaya also named Alan Masarek as CEO.
- VolitionRx Limited VNRX fell 12.3% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Missfresh Limited MF shares fell 10.6% to $0.1210 in pre-market trading after the company adopted significant business strategy adjustments. The company received RMB200 million equity investment pursuant to investment agreement and highlighted temporary shutdown of on-demand distributed mini warehouse.
- Avantor, Inc. AVTR shares fell 10.2% to $29.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Intel Corporation INTC fell 9.8% to $35.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- ObsEva SA OBSV fell 7.3% to $0.2801 in pre-market trading as the company reported the resignation of Jean-Pierre Gotteland, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research & Development, effective September 30, 2022.
