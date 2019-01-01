Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$307.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$307.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Emergent BioSolutions using advanced sorting and filters.
Emergent BioSolutions Questions & Answers
When is Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) reporting earnings?
Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.26.
What were Emergent BioSolutions’s (NYSE:EBS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $100.8M, which missed the estimate of $111.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.