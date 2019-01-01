Ebix Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud e-commerce solutions for the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The firm generates most of its revenue from data exchanges in life insurance, annuities, health benefits, risk management, and workers' compensation. These exchanges connect multiple entities within the insurance and healthcare markets, enabling participants to carry and process data from one entity to another. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction fees for its services. Ebix generates the majority of its revenue in the United States, but it has a presence in Latin American, European, and Asia-Pacific regions.