Range
31 - 31.84
Vol / Avg.
156.6K/253.1K
Div / Yield
0.3/0.97%
52 Wk
22.39 - 39.88
Mkt Cap
960.5M
Payout Ratio
12.71
Open
31.35
P/E
13.16
EPS
0.5
Shares
30.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Ebix Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud e-commerce solutions for the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The firm generates most of its revenue from data exchanges in life insurance, annuities, health benefits, risk management, and workers' compensation. These exchanges connect multiple entities within the insurance and healthcare markets, enabling participants to carry and process data from one entity to another. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction fees for its services. Ebix generates the majority of its revenue in the United States, but it has a presence in Latin American, European, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Ebix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ebix (EBIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ebix's (EBIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ebix (EBIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) was reported by BMO Capital on August 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting EBIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.31% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ebix (EBIX)?

A

The stock price for Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) is $31.04 last updated Today at 8:23:08 PM.

Q

Does Ebix (EBIX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ebix (EBIX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) reporting earnings?

A

Ebix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Ebix (EBIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ebix.

Q

What sector and industry does Ebix (EBIX) operate in?

A

Ebix is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.