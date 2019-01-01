Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ellington Residential
Ellington Residential Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting EARN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.02% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Ellington Residential maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ellington Residential, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ellington Residential was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ellington Residential (EARN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.75 to $9.00. The current price Ellington Residential (EARN) is trading at is $8.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
