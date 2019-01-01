Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$5.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$-16.1M
Earnings History
Ellington Residential Questions & Answers
When is Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) reporting earnings?
Ellington Residential (EARN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.47, which missed the estimate of $0.48.
What were Ellington Residential’s (NYSE:EARN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.9M, which missed the estimate of $7.3M.
