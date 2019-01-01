ñol

Precision BioSciences
(NASDAQ:DTIL)
1.63
0.08[5.16%]
At close: May 27
1.63
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low1.5 - 1.65
52 Week High/Low1.49 - 14.38
Open / Close1.58 / 1.63
Float / Outstanding58M / 62.2M
Vol / Avg.665.5K / 718.3K
Mkt Cap101.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.4
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.46
Total Float58M

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Precision BioSciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-0.460

Quarterly Revenue

$3.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Precision BioSciences beat estimated earnings by 16.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.55.

Revenue was down $13.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Precision BioSciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.47 -0.59 -0.44 -0.50
EPS Actual -0.52 -0.19 0.36 -0.33
Revenue Estimate 7.75M 6.02M 13.86M 7.11M
Revenue Actual 6.34M 24.04M 68.81M 16.35M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Precision BioSciences using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Precision BioSciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) reporting earnings?
A

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.99, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Precision BioSciences’s (NASDAQ:DTIL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.