Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Precision BioSciences beat estimated earnings by 16.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.55.

Revenue was down $13.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Precision BioSciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.47 -0.59 -0.44 -0.50 EPS Actual -0.52 -0.19 0.36 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 7.75M 6.02M 13.86M 7.11M Revenue Actual 6.34M 24.04M 68.81M 16.35M

