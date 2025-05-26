Former Xumo CEO's AI-Powered Fairground Raises $4M, Debuts Dracula And Robin Hood Shows With Viant And Myspace Founder Support

A new player in AI entertainment is stepping into the spotlight, and it's already making bold moves. Colin Petrie-Norris, the former CEO and co-founder of Xumo who helped pioneer the free, ad-supported television movement, is now betting on the future of AI-generated television with his latest venture, Fairground Entertainment, according to Variety.

The startup, based in Laguna Beach, California, has raised $4 million in seed funding. The round was led by Viant Technology DSP, a programmatic advertising firm that originally co-founded Xumo alongside Panasonic. The move extends a longstanding partnership between Petrie-Norris and Viant CEO and co-founder Tim Vanderhook, who previously served as CEO of Myspace, Variety reports.

Fairground's First Wave: AI-Generated Dracula And Robin Hood

Fairground aims to create and distribute TV series entirely generated with AI tools, with a special focus on animation, sci-fi, horror, and kids' content. According to Variety, the first slate of original programming is set to launch in the third quarter of this year. Among the debut titles are reimagined versions of public domain classics like Dracula and Robin Hood.

Petrie-Norris told Variety that his team is in talks with studios to secure licensing rights to more widely recognized IPs in the future. Fairground's creative process has at the core a curated group of AI creators who are using a range of generative platforms to produce high-quality, engaging content, and according to Petrie-Norris, more than a dozen AI-powered series are currently in development.

According to The Desk, Fairground is focused on helping creators apply existing tools to bring their stories to life, not looking to reinvent the technology behind AI. The studio will act as a creative and strategic partner, guiding projects from concept to completion using the best AI platforms available.

“I'm not trying to compete with the generative AI services; I'm here to sell picks and shovels to the coal miners,” Petrie-Norris told The Desk. “I don't profess to be an expert in AI. I am an expert in the entertainment industry first. I know how monetization and distribution works.”

Industry Support From Streaming And Tech Veterans

Vanderhook voiced strong support for the venture, telling The Desk that the startup “shares our vision for innovation in streaming, centered on the transformative power of AI.”

Vanderhook, along with his brother, Chris, has long been a force in the digital media space. Their company Viant was acquired by magazine publisher Time in 2016, but the Vanderhooks later bought back the company's shares and took it public in 2021, Variety says.

Petrie-Norris also had words of praise for the Vanderhook brothers. “This team led by the Vanderhooks are world-class, and some of the best ideas and the best entrepreneurs you can get,” he told The Desk. Their work in AI mirrors the kind of innovation Fairground is leaning into.

Fairground's approach reflects a broader shift in how entertainment may be conceived and produced in the future, The Desk says. With its strong backing, a slate of recognizable IPs, and a founder who spots trends before they go mainstream, Fairground is positioning itself as a next-gen content studio to watch.

