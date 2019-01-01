Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Viant Technology
Viant Technology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) was reported by UBS on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting DSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.11% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) was provided by UBS, and Viant Technology upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Viant Technology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Viant Technology was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Viant Technology (DSP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $5.00 to $8.00. The current price Viant Technology (DSP) is trading at is $6.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
