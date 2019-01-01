ñol

Viant Technology
(NASDAQ:DSP)
6.01
0.24[4.16%]
At close: May 27
6.01
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low5.8 - 6.19
52 Week High/Low4.59 - 36.46
Open / Close5.8 / 6.01
Float / Outstanding12.1M / 14.1M
Vol / Avg.125.2K / 235.2K
Mkt Cap84.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.16
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.23
Total Float12.1M

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Viant Technology reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$-0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$42.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$42.6M

Earnings Recap

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 60.87%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $2.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 18.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viant Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.21 -0.50 -0.15
EPS Actual 0.17 0.04 0.06 0.01
Revenue Estimate 73.21M 50.00M 46.16M 38.77M
Revenue Actual 82.72M 50.86M 50.41M 40.14M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Viant Technology Questions & Answers

Q
When is Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) reporting earnings?
A

Viant Technology (DSP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $12.86, which beat the estimate of $10.33.

Q
What were Viant Technology’s (NASDAQ:DSP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $56.5M, which beat the estimate of $55.2M.

