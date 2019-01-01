Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 60.87%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $2.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 18.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viant Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.21 -0.50 -0.15 EPS Actual 0.17 0.04 0.06 0.01 Revenue Estimate 73.21M 50.00M 46.16M 38.77M Revenue Actual 82.72M 50.86M 50.41M 40.14M

