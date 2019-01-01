Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Design Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) reporting earnings?
Design Therapeutics (DSGN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.31, which missed the estimate of $-0.08.
What were Design Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:DSGN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
