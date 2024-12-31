Sangamo Therapeutics, Dave And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company announced its collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer on giroctocogene fitelparvovec will terminate effective April 21, 2025.
Sangamo Therapeutics shares dipped 50% to $1.17 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN dipped 13.8% to $5.32 in pre-market trading.
- Richtech Robotics Inc. RR fell 12.3% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after surging over 20% on Monday.
- Arko Corp. ARKO fell 10% to $6.01 in pre-market trading.
- Dave Inc. DAVE fell 8.4% to $86.56 in pre-market trading. Dave issued a statement in response to amended FTC complaint and issued an update on new Extracash fee structure.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS declined 8.2% to $0.5050 in pre-market trading following a 7% drop on Monday.
- SEALSQ Corp LAES fell 5% to $8.14 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday.
- Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN fell 2.6% to $20.99 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in