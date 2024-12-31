Sangamo Therapeutics, Dave And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company announced its collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer on giroctocogene fitelparvovec will terminate effective April 21, 2025.

Sangamo Therapeutics shares dipped 50% to $1.17 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Design Therapeutics, Inc . DSGN dipped 13.8% to $5.32 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 13.8% to $5.32 in pre-market trading. Richtech Robotics Inc. RR fell 12.3% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after surging over 20% on Monday.

fell 12.3% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after surging over 20% on Monday. Arko Corp . ARKO fell 10% to $6.01 in pre-market trading.

. fell 10% to $6.01 in pre-market trading. Dave Inc. DAVE fell 8.4% to $86.56 in pre-market trading. Dave issued a statement in response to amended FTC complaint and issued an update on new Extracash fee structure.

fell 8.4% to $86.56 in pre-market trading. Dave issued a statement in response to amended FTC complaint and issued an update on new Extracash fee structure. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS declined 8.2% to $0.5050 in pre-market trading following a 7% drop on Monday.

declined 8.2% to $0.5050 in pre-market trading following a 7% drop on Monday. SEALSQ Corp LAES fell 5% to $8.14 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday.

fell 5% to $8.14 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN fell 2.6% to $20.99 in pre-market trading.

