Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solns
The latest price target for Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) was reported by Raymond James on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting DRTT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 189.26% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) was provided by Raymond James, and Dirtt Environmental Solns maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dirtt Environmental Solns, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dirtt Environmental Solns was filed on November 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dirtt Environmental Solns (DRTT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.75 to $3.50. The current price Dirtt Environmental Solns (DRTT) is trading at is $1.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
