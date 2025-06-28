Bill Gates Warns Of 'Perilous' Times After Trump Administration Pulls Funding From Gavi, A Group That Has Paid For Over A Billion Children's Vaccinations: 'All The Progress We've Made Is At Risk'

This week, on multiple occasions, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates expressed concern over the future of global health, warning that recent cuts to funding for Gavi could undo decades of progress in saving children’s lives through vaccinations.

What Happened: In a post titled "A perilous time for the world's poorest children," on Gates Notes, Gates decried the Donald Trump government’s decision to pull funding from Gavi, the vaccine alliance that has helped vaccinate over a billion children.

He warned that the cuts could lead to a reversal in progress, with more children dying from preventable diseases. Gates noted that 2025 could be the first year since the 1990s when child mortality rates increase, instead of continuing to decline.

He stated, “All the progress we've made is at risk,” referencing the vital role Gavi plays in providing affordable vaccines to low-income countries.

Gates also highlighted how the funding cuts could undermine efforts to eradicate diseases like polio and malaria, emphasizing that “the life could have been saved by a vaccine that costs just 30 cents.”

Why It’s Important: On Tuesday, the Gates Foundation announced a pledge of $1.6 billion over the next five years to Gavi.

Earlier this month, Gates, who chairs the Gates Foundation, committed to channeling the majority of its planned $200 billion investment over the next two decades into Africa.

The Trump administration had earlier signaled its intention to reduce its annual contribution of approximately $300 million to Gavi.

The Microsoft co-founder has previously also aimed at Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Trump for supporting sudden cuts to USAID funding, cautioning that these cuts could halt the supply of essential food and medicine, potentially causing a resurgence of diseases such as measles, HIV, and polio — with the world's most vulnerable children bearing the brunt.

