Supreme Court Hands Trump A 'Monumental Victory' As It Limits Judges' Power To Block President's Birthright Citizenship Order

The Supreme Court has altered how birthright citizenship policies can be challenged in court. The ruling, authored by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, limits the judiciary’s power to issue nationwide injunctions against presidential directives.

What Happened: The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision, announced on Friday, impacts the enforcement of birthright citizenship policies. The ruling restricts judges’ ability to block President Donald Trump’s policies across the nation, although it does not immediately enforce his directive on birthright citizenship, according to a Reuters report.

Trump welcomed the ruling, asserting it enables his administration to advance policies like the birthright citizenship executive order, which he claims were unjustly obstructed. The decision requires lower courts to reevaluate the extent of their injunctions.

“This morning, the Supreme Court has delivered a monumental victory for the Constitution,” President Trump said in a post on Truth Social, adding that this is a “big day.”

The ruling did not address the legality of Trump’s policy, which seeks to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. without at least one American citizen or lawful permanent resident parent. The policy can take effect 30 days after the ruling.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor criticized the decision, labeling it a “travesty for the rule of law” and highlighting the potential unconstitutionality of Trump’s order. The case underscores the ongoing debate over the judiciary’s authority to issue universal injunctions against presidential policies.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court’s decision follows a series of legal challenges against Trump’s birthright citizenship policy. In February 2025, U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman issued an injunction, citing potential irreparable harm.

Earlier, in January 2025, Judge John Coughenour in Seattle temporarily blocked the order, deeming it “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Trump, who pledged in a 2023 campaign video his intent to abolish birthright citizenship if re-elected in 2024, as highlighted in a campaign video.

