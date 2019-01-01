Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics
Dermata Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DRMA) was reported by Brookline Capital on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting DRMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2044.61% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DRMA) was provided by Brookline Capital, and Dermata Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dermata Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dermata Therapeutics was filed on September 21, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 21, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $14.00. The current price Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) is trading at is $0.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
