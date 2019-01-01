Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Dermata Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) reporting earnings?
Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.70, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Dermata Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:DRMA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
