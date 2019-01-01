QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
52.26 - 53.3
Vol / Avg.
806.3K/1.7M
Div / Yield
1.12/2.12%
52 Wk
37.74 - 66.22
Mkt Cap
20B
Payout Ratio
46.44
Open
53.07
P/E
23.45
EPS
1.3
Shares
382.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Duke Realty is an Indianapolis-based publicly traded REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of primarily industrial properties and provides real estate services to third-party owners. It has interest in over 150 million square feet across the largest logistics markets in the U.S.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.440
REV230.080M256.698M26.618M

Duke Realty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Duke Realty (DRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Duke Realty's (DRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Duke Realty (DRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) was reported by Truist Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DRE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Duke Realty (DRE)?

A

The stock price for Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) is $52.265 last updated Today at 7:36:53 PM.

Q

Does Duke Realty (DRE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) reporting earnings?

A

Duke Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Duke Realty (DRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duke Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Duke Realty (DRE) operate in?

A

Duke Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.