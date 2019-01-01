QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/32.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
3.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
35.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dream Homes & Development Corp is engaged in the residential construction business in the United States. The company undertakes single-family construction, holiday homes, apartments, renovation, and home elevation projects. The company also provides educational videos and short books on construction and rebuilding topics.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dream Homes & Development Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dream Homes & Development (DREM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dream Homes & Development (OTCPK: DREM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dream Homes & Development's (DREM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dream Homes & Development.

Q

What is the target price for Dream Homes & Development (DREM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dream Homes & Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Dream Homes & Development (DREM)?

A

The stock price for Dream Homes & Development (OTCPK: DREM) is $0.088 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:27:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dream Homes & Development (DREM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dream Homes & Development.

Q

When is Dream Homes & Development (OTCPK:DREM) reporting earnings?

A

Dream Homes & Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dream Homes & Development (DREM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dream Homes & Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Dream Homes & Development (DREM) operate in?

A

Dream Homes & Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.