Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Domino's Pizza missed estimated earnings by 18.03%, reporting an EPS of $2.5 versus an estimate of $3.05.

Revenue was up $27.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Domino's Pizza's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 4.28 3.11 2.86 2.94 EPS Actual 4.25 3.24 3.12 3 Revenue Estimate 1.38B 1.04B 969.91M 983.05M Revenue Actual 1.34B 997.99M 1.03B 983.70M

