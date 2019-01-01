Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Domino's Pizza missed estimated earnings by 18.03%, reporting an EPS of $2.5 versus an estimate of $3.05.
Revenue was up $27.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Domino's Pizza's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.28
|3.11
|2.86
|2.94
|EPS Actual
|4.25
|3.24
|3.12
|3
|Revenue Estimate
|1.38B
|1.04B
|969.91M
|983.05M
|Revenue Actual
|1.34B
|997.99M
|1.03B
|983.70M
Domino's Pizza Questions & Answers
Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.32, which beat the estimate of $1.22.
The Actual Revenue was $628.6M, which beat the estimate of $613M.
