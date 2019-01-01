Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) was reported by HSBC on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting DNUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.71% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) was provided by HSBC, and Krispy Kreme upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Krispy Kreme, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Krispy Kreme was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Krispy Kreme (DNUT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price Krispy Kreme (DNUT) is trading at is $14.82, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
