Denison Mines (AMEX:DNN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Denison Mines
Denison Mines Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 18, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DNN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Denison Mines downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Denison Mines, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Denison Mines was filed on July 18, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 18, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Denison Mines (DNN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Denison Mines (DNN) is trading at is $1.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
