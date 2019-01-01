QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Based in Stuttgart, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Group AG makes premium passenger vehicles and commercial vans. Brands include Mercedes-Benz, AMG, and Maybach. Mercedes-Benz Mobility provides the company's dealers and its customers with vehicle financing as well as mobility services in ride hailing, car sharing, and charging. Mercedes owns 11.9% of Aston Martin and 9.6% of Beijing Automotive Group. Li Shufu, chairman of Chinese automaker Geely Automobile, owns 9.7% of Mercedes-Benz. Other major shareholders include Kuwait Investment Authority at 6.8% and Beijing Automotive group at 5.0%.

Mercedes-Benz Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK: DMLRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercedes-Benz Group's (DMLRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mercedes-Benz Group.

Q

What is the target price for Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mercedes-Benz Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY)?

A

The stock price for Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK: DMLRY) is $20.68 last updated Today at 7:13:36 PM.

Q

Does Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercedes-Benz Group.

Q

When is Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK:DMLRY) reporting earnings?

A

Mercedes-Benz Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercedes-Benz Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY) operate in?

A

Mercedes-Benz Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.