Dollar Tree's Rally Rolls On But Lackluster Forecast Weighs On Growth Ranking

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares may be trading near 52-week highs, but beneath the surface, fundamental signals are flashing caution.

Check out DLTR’s stock price here.

The Signal: Revenue Ceiling Capped

According to the latest Benzinga Edge’s Stock Ranking data, the discount retailer's growth score plummeted this week, dropping from 15.25 to 7.77, placing it in the bottom 10th percentile of ranked stocks for this specific metric.

The decline in growth ranking highlights a divergence between the company's profitability and its top-line expansion potential. While the stock rallied on a third-quarter earnings beat, the growth algorithm was likely penalized by the company's updated fiscal 2025 outlook.

Management narrowed its full-year sales guidance to a range of $19.35 billion to $19.45 billion, adjusting it from the previous forecast of $19.30 billion to $19.50 billion.

By lowering the top end of the revenue guidance, Dollar Tree effectively capped its sales upside, signaling that while efficiency is improving, explosive revenue growth remains elusive.

Apart from the growth score, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DLTR maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium and long terms, with a moderate value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: Forget MSTR— This Bitcoin Mining Stock Is Ready For A Breakout As Momentum Score Spikes

Profit Over Growth

Despite the sliding growth metric, Wall Street remains bullish on the retailer's operational turnaround. Dollar Tree reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, significantly beating the consensus estimate of $1.08.

Analysts from Guggenheim and JPMorgan have raised their price targets, citing the success of the company’s multi-price strategy and a record-breaking Halloween season. The current market enthusiasm is driven by margin expansion—gross profit rose 10.8%—rather than raw sales volume.

DLTR Outperforms In 2025

Shares of DLTR have risen by 62.47% year-to-date and 73.45% over the year. Whereas the Nasdaq Composite index has gained 22.68% YTD and 18.06% over the year.

On Wednesday, the stock ended 3.81% higher at $124.24 apiece, close to its 52-week high of $125.79 per share, whereas it was down 0.33% in premarket on Thursday.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock