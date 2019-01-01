DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DLH Hldgs
DLH Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ: DLHC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on December 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting DLHC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.42% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ: DLHC) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and DLH Hldgs maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DLH Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DLH Hldgs was filed on December 8, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 8, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DLH Hldgs (DLHC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $13.00. The current price DLH Hldgs (DLHC) is trading at is $17.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
